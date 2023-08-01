Huskies ready to call new stadium ‘home’

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Football is in the air in Kanawha County, West Virginia. On Tuesday, high school football teams enjoyed the first official day of practice. The Herbert Hoover Huskies will be playing their home games at a brand new stadium.

“Just know what’s there now and what’s coming in a couple weeks, it gets you a little antsy,” said Head Coach Joey Fields.

When Fields leads his team out for the home opener against Nitro on Sept. 8 it’ll be on a beautiful playing surface with blue endzones and the perimeter trimmed in red and white. It’s a facility that would have been hard to believe in 2016 when the local community and Herbert Hoover High School community were devastated by floodwaters.

“This group and these students here at Herbert Hoover have done more with less. There is no one that has done more with less than this school and the programs here at the school,” Fields said.

The new facility is something that Fields and his team won’t take for granted.

“It’s going to be sweet. We’re all excited for that; I know the community is going to be excited,” said quarterback Dane Hatfield. " I know it means a lot to them and us too.”

The Huskies will be honoring the senior class football players of the last seven years with their names etched in their helmet stripe decals. It will be a fitting tribute to those who played through a challenging time while upholding the hard-nosed Husky football tradition.

“The way we do it, we kind of thrive on that and try to have fun and be different. The bigger the better,” Fields said. “It seems like our groups have really excelled in that environment. But, no matter the surroundings, when the helmet is strapped on it is about football. You go out and do your job and execute and play hard.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.