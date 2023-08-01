Man injured in shooting

Pike County, Ohio (WSAZ) -A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in Waverly Sunday, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.

They said they responded to a reported shooting in the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The Waverly Police Department said the victim is in critical condition.

Officers have not released any information on any persons of interest.

They said anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact them at 740-947-2179.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.