Man injured in shooting

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Pike County, Ohio (WSAZ) -A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in Waverly Sunday, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.

They said they responded to a reported shooting in the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The Waverly Police Department said the victim is in critical condition.

Officers have not released any information on any persons of interest.

They said anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact them at 740-947-2179.

