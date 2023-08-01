Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va. to face charges
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase has been escorted back to West Virginia and booked in the Western Regional Jail.
The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office said Shana Carf made bond in order to face more serious crimes in West Virginia.
Carf was escorted back to West Virginia by a West Virginia State trooper and booked in the Western Regional Jail.
An Amber Alert was issued for Carf’s daughter early Dec. 14.
Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
Carf’s daughter was found safe by police at the time of her mother’s arrest.
The prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on Carf, which means once she faces charges in West Virginia, she’ll have to return to Clark County, Kentucky to face charges there.
Carf is facing the following charges in Clark County, Kentucky:
- Fleeing/evading police
- Wanton endangerment of a police officer
- Wanton endangerment
- Assault 2nd degree of a police officer
- Criminal mischief
- Resisting arrest
- Reckless driving
- Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance
- No operator’s license
