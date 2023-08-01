Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va. to face charges

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase has been escorted back to West Virginia and booked in the Western Regional Jail.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office said Shana Carf made bond in order to face more serious crimes in West Virginia.

Carf was escorted back to West Virginia by a West Virginia State trooper and booked in the Western Regional Jail.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carf’s daughter early Dec. 14.

Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.

Carf’s daughter was found safe by police at the time of her mother’s arrest.

The prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on Carf, which means once she faces charges in West Virginia, she’ll have to return to Clark County, Kentucky to face charges there.

Carf is facing the following charges in Clark County, Kentucky:

Fleeing/evading police

Wanton endangerment of a police officer

Wanton endangerment

Assault 2nd degree of a police officer

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance

No operator’s license

Click the links below for previous coverage:

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.