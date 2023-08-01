One more nice day before rain chances return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday will pick up right where Monday and Tuesday have left off in a quiet weather pattern with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity. Shower and storm chances creep back in on Thursday as a system crosses to the south, followed by leftovers on Friday. The weekend is looking decent right now before another system brings more rain chances for Monday.

Tuesday evening sees areas of haze, otherwise a relatively cloud-free sky as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight. This leads to good viewing of the first of two full “supermoons” this month.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear as low temperatures drop to the upper 50s. Some fog is possible in river valleys.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with areas of haze. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s, but the humidity stays low.

Thursday turns mostly cloudy with showers and storms crossing. The most widespread precipitation favors southern parts of the region. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny, dry, and hot for now as high temperatures climb to the low 90s.

Showers and storms enter the forecast again on Monday as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

