West Virginia and Ohio tax exemption holiday this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia and Ohio are gearing up for a tax-free weekend and it’s the only time shoppers will hear the words fun and taxes in the same sentence. The Huntington Mall has a lot of fun events planned to help shoppers save.

“This is a really nice weekend to help people save some money on some of those supplies and those school clothes,” Margi Valdez, the Huntington Mall Marketing Director said.

Both West Virginia and Ohio are offering select categories and items to be sales tax exempt for 72 hours starting Friday and ending on Sunday night.

Items exempt from the sales tax in West Virginia are:

- Clothing with a purchase price less than $125

- Laptops and tablets that are less than $500

- Certain school instruction material less than $20

- School supplies less than $50

- Sports equipment less than $150

Items exempt from the sales tax in Ohio are:

- Clothing item less than $75

- School supplies that are less than $20

- School instruction material less than $20

The holiday is great news for shoppers bogged down in an age of post pandemic inflation, and Valdez hopes these families cash in on a combo of fun and savings.

“I know as a mom, back-to-school shopping is stressful enough as it is, so being bale to make an event of it,” she said. “To be able to have fun for mom and for the kids is a great way to get kids excited to go back to school.”

Shoppers are not the only ones who will benefit from this weekend, the stores expect a holiday like atmosphere but for the summertime.

“The tax-free weekend increases traffic to the mall it was great for our stores last year, it’s almost like black Friday but in August,” Valdez said. “So it’s really great for them.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.