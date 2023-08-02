33rd Annual Multifest in Charleston

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston is celebrating diversity this week, with the 33rd annual Multifest.

David Fryson and Tamara Eubanks stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what’s in store this year.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to award degrees revoked
Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.
Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va., to face charges
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man injured in shooting
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis

Latest News

Back to school financial help with Cabell County Schools
Back to school financial help with Cabell County Schools
Man dies in Athens County crash
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast