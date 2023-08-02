Alabama researcher will succeed Fauci in infectious disease post

This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at...
This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Marrazzo was named Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She will oversee the agency's $6.3 billion budget, its research and its response to infectious disease outbreaks in the fall. (Lexi Coon/UAB Photo via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham was named Wednesday to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will become director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the fall. She will oversee the agency’s $6.3 billion budget, its research and its response to infectious disease outbreaks.

Fauci, 82, retired from a five-decade career in December. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a household name as he gave updates at daily White House press conferences and in frequent media interviews.

Since Fauci’s retirement, Dr. Hugh Auchincloss Jr. has been serving as acting director.

Marrazzo’s research has focused on sexually transmitted diseases and the prevention of HIV infection. At the university, she is director of the medical school’s division of infectious diseases.

Her appointment was made by Lawrence Tabak, acting director for the National Institutes of Health.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to award degrees revoked
Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.
Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va., to face charges
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man injured in shooting
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis

Latest News

Update on Hal Greer Boulevard construction project
Hal Greer Boulevard construction update
Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
South Carolina officer struck, killed by train while responding to assistance call
Frontier outage continues for some customers in Wayne County
Frontier outage continues for some customers in Wayne County
Update on Hal Greer Boulevard construction project
Update on Hal Greer Boulevard construction project
The CDC said leprosy is becoming an endemic in the southeastern United States.
CDC: Leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern US