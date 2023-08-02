Back to School | Study tips for making the most of homework time

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the kids get ready to head back to school, it’s time to get back in that learning frame of mind.

From math to reading, each piece of homework the kids bring home can come with its own set of challenges. Going from laidback summer days to a more rigid school schedule can be a tough adjustment.

“It’s something certainly very difficult to do,” said Valley Health psychologist Cory Boothe. “It’s a big change, and schools don’t always warm up to it.”

Boothe works with kids year round, and this time of year there’s an emphasis on helping them get ready for the daily commitment of homework and assignments.

“Setting up that study area at home,” he said. “That’s one of the things I think is so important. That might look like setting up a structured time for that homework, helping them set up a space to work on that, whether that’s having a desk and how to organize their materials.”

Boothe says it’s important to give kids some independence with their own work space so they have that accountability for their homework.

There are effective ways to stay involved in their learning process.

“Generally, we learn best when our knowledge is applied. Memorization is one of the first steps but what I recommend is to find ways to apply that in the daily world,” Boothe said. “Practicing our math, decimals and fractions when you go to the grocery store. Calculating things like miles per gallon when you’re driving.”

By paying attention to your child’s learning style, you can help them study more efficiently.

“Sometimes kids have a hard time sitting down to just focus on what the work is, so what I’ll encourage them to do is, let’s get up and move,” Boothe said. “We’re practicing the spelling words and the vocabulary, let’s go pass a ball.”

When speaking to kids about their learning progress, Boothe recommends taking out any comparison and focusing on each child’s goals.

“There’s a good deal of research that talks about performance goals vs. mastery goals. We’ve really transitioned to that mastery aspect,” he said. “Performance goals being, what did you get on the test, how many As did you get? That talks about how well they’re doing compared to other students. In mastery, we’re talking individually.”

Mastery goals can include creating weekly benchmarks like getting a little faster at your times tables than you were the week before.

As they’re adjusting to a new school year, Boothe reminds parents to give kids time to adjust to this drastic change in schedule.

