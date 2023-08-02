Cabell School Board unanimously approves measure, meaning possible funding cuts for county agencies

Cabell School Board unanimously approves excess levy
Cabell School Board unanimously approves excess levy(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday night unanimously passed a measure that could mean funding cuts for some other county-funded agencies, including the Cabell County Public Library system.

The Schools Excess Levy vote came after scores of people packed the meeting at school board headquarters in Huntington. The meeting, which was still underway late Tuesday night, lasted more than five hours.

A crowd packed a Tuesday night meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
A crowd packed a Tuesday night meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

The library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District both say they will be detrimentally impacted by budget cuts.

Breana Bowen, executive director for the library system, said about 40 percent of their budget is funded through the Schools Excess Levy.

A spokesperson for Cabell County Schools said the board was trying to make the best decisions possible to provide a thorough and efficient public school system and cuts to the budget must not compromise the student experience in the classroom.

Library officials also said if the levy was approved by the board, the library system may consider a lawsuit.

The levy will go before voters next May.

