Fire sends woman to the hospital; pets rescued

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after an apartment building fire in Cross Lanes, firefighters tell our crew at the scene.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of Dewitt Road. Firefighters rescued a pet dog and cat from the scene.

Crews from Tyler Mountain, Institute and Nitro fire departments responded, as well as Kanawha County EMS.

Firefighters say smoke was coming from a second floor apartment when they arrived. They forced entry through a locked door.

Crews quickly put out a kitchen fire. Firefighters say they found the victim in a bathroom; her injuries are considered to be minor.

Investigators say the woman’s apartment sustained minimal damage.

