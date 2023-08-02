First Warning Forecast | A bit hazy on Tuesday, storms begin to return for Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After a nice stretch for dry and comfortable weather, upper 80s are set to return for the day on Wednesday. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out further south into the KY coalfields over the afternoon and evening, but most of us are dry for the remainder of the day on Wednesday. Thursday, widespread rain will look to move into the overall area, starting south and moving north to near the I-64 corridor for the latter portions of the afternoon.

Ohio should stay dry. Temperatures are going to be a bit tricky as well, with upper 80s likely in areas that don’t see rain (likely Ohio), and lower 80s/upper 70s in areas that do see rain (Kentucky/West Virginia). The rain mostly clears out for Friday, but a weak front passing over northern and eastern portions of our area (near Parkersburg) will stir up some storms there Friday evening.

Saturday and most of Sunday look fairly dry, but isolated storms will look to move into the overall area for the afternoon hours of Sunday. Overnight Sunday night and Monday, an area of low pressure with a cold front will slide across the area, bringing about chances of Thunderstorms. Best chance of storms should occur between the mid and late morning hours of Monday in the Huntington/Charleston metros at this point.

Things look mostly dry on Tuesday, although a slight chance of showers should exist.

