Hal Greer Boulevard construction update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As part of a bigger project, Hal Greer Boulevard is getting an upgrade. Charleston Avenue and 10th Avenue will be realigned to connect across Hal Greer Boulevard.

This is a joint project between the city of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways, Kyova Interstate Planning Commission, and members of the community.

Janney Lockman, a senior planner with the city of Huntington and the Planning and Zoning Office, and said the current setup is a safety concern.

“This area where we have streets that are offset, so you end up having a stop light. You drive a little further and there’s another stop light, so this is a very inefficient way to move traffic,” Lockman said.

These plans to connect Charleston Avenue and 10th Avenue straight across Hal Greer Boulevard are designed to help make traffic more efficient.

Erika McFarling has lived in the area for about 20 years and remains hopeful this traffic will end as construction ends.

“Hopefully it will make everything easier once they get everything done, just right now until they get it done it’s just you know a bunch of headache and hassle,” McFarling said.

The entire project is expected to be done by this October. That’s from Washington Boulevard on the south end near the Baskin-Robbins to 3rd Avenue near Marshall University’s campus.

