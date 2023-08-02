Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - America’s ban on incandescent light bulbs has been a long time coming and, for the most part, it is now a reality.

The rule was issued in 2007, then rolled back by the Trump administration.

It was updated last year by the Biden administration and went fully into effect Tuesday. It bans the sale of most incandescent light bulbs.

The rule requires that light bulbs emit a minimum of 45 lumens of light per watt. Common incandescent light bulbs provide just 15 lumens per watt. By contrast, most LED bulbs will get you 75 lumens per watt or more.

The rule is meant to increase overall energy efficiency, save consumers money on their utility bills and cut planet-warming carbon emissions.

If you still have incandescent bulbs, you can keep using them as long as they work.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to award degrees revoked
Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.
Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va., to face charges
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man injured in shooting
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis

Latest News

Back to school financial help with Cabell County Schools
Back to school financial help with Cabell County Schools
The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it...
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says
Man dies in Athens County crash
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew