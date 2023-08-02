Man dies in Athens County crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man passed away on Tuesday during a rollover crash in Athens County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Poston Road around 7:00 p.m.

Troopers say Brandon Scheaffer was traveling eastbound when he drove left of center, slid off the right side of the roadway, hit a utility pole, and overturned.

Brandon Scheaffer, 29, of Nelsonville, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

