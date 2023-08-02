Man taken to hospital after hit by train

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a train, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

According to officers, the man was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Police say the man was walking on the train tracks when he was hit.

Charleston Police began investigating after receiving the call around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
Alderson Broaddus University
Alderson Broaddus University’s authority to award degrees revoked
Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.
Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va., to face charges
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man injured in shooting
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis
WV National Guard deploys soldiers to Texas during border crisis

Latest News

Appalachian Film Festival with Foundry Theater
Appalachian Film Festival with Foundry Theater
Back-to-school, confidence, and self-care
Back-to-school, confidence, and self-care
Willow Wonders | Pup cups at Austin's at the Market
Willow Wonders | Pup cups at Austin’s at the Market
Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering