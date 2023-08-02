Mason County murder trial underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial for a man accused of murder resumed Wednesday.

Bobby Wolford appeared in court in Mason County, one of two suspects charged in connection with the murder of John Gomez, whose body was found in a secluded area in March of last year near New Haven, West Virginia.

Wolford and Rikki Parsons-Wise were arrested in Cleveland after being identified as possible suspects in the case. Police say they found a large amount of blood in the back seat of the car they were driving.

Wednesday, Wolford’s trial saw multiple witnesses called to the stand, the first a Mason County EMS employee, who responded to the initial call, saying that Gomez was found in a ditch, with a wound on his front and back sides, with blood on the roadway leading to the ditch.

Next was Dr. Willis Ennis, who conducted an autopsy on Gomez, saying there was a gunshot wound on Gomez’s chest that exited the left side of his back.

Wolford has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

