MultiFest kicks off its weekend festival Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend, performers from across the country will come to Charleston for MultiFest 2023. Multifest is an annual celebration and festival that brings together various ethnic and cultural communities to celebrate diversity through arts, music, cuisine, and more.

“We don’t want to forget our heritage. We wanna make sure that African Americans and other minority groups are heard and celebrated, so that’s why we are here today,” Tamara Eubanks, Executive Director of Multifest, said.

And this year Multifest has more than 100 vendors coming to the event for people to experience. Eubanks said it has something for everyone.

“Just come and celebrate each other, learn from one another and enjoy all the entertainment we do have,” she said.

An event of this magnitude would not be possible without volunteers like Libbie Booker, a teacher who has been volunteering for more than five years because of what this event means to the community and her students.

“I think its very important to me that I am a part of the change that’s happening in Charleston. Multifest is essential to the minority communities here in Charleston, it’s important to me that when my kids come out, they see me out here giving back to the community”

Booker said the event is about bringing people together from all backgrounds to celebrate everyone’s diversity.

“No matter what our race is, no matter what our religion is its just a matter of knowing that we are all people and we are all equal. And we all have the same desires and hopes,” Booker said.

