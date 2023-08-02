Police on scene of reported stabbing
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported stabbing along Chandler Drive.
According to the Charleston Police Department, a woman was arrested following the incident in the 1600 block.
One person was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury, CPD reports.
Further information has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.