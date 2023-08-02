Shots fired at apartment complex hitting parked cars

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting suspected to have happened in the Spring Valley area.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired from a car towards an apartment complex.

Deputies say several parked vehicles were hit by the shots.

The vehicle said to be involved in the incident has been described as a late model year grey Chrysler 200 with blue markings with ark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740.446.1221.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.