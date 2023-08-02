Shots fired at apartment complex hitting parked cars

(WCAX)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting suspected to have happened in the Spring Valley area.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired from a car towards an apartment complex.

Deputies say several parked vehicles were hit by the shots.

The vehicle said to be involved in the incident has been described as a late model year grey Chrysler 200 with blue markings with ark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740.446.1221.

