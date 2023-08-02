Showers threaten before weekend, good timing!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather the first half of this week has been more typical of September with warm sunshiny days in the 80s and fair and comfy nights with lows in the good sleeping 50s. Characteristic of September is the dry season, a time of year when farmers count on dry days to secure a good crop. This week, many hay farmers have made hay in the sun taking advantage of a nice 4-5 day dry spell. That window of dry weather will be challenged on Thursday and Friday as showers ad thunderstorms get close to the WSAZ viewing area.

Tonight, skies will start hazy with a yellowish sunset then turn cloudy pre-dawn. Lows which have been in the 50s this week will bottom out in the 60s instead. By Thursday waves of showers will arrive on radar from the start though the placement of these showers will favor areas south of I-64. Showers will be common in these southern areas on Thursday and be more scattered the farther north you go. Highs will be reflected in the shower pattern with areas close to the Virginia line staying in the 70s while areas north of I-64 where some hazy sun breaks thru the clouds easily make the 80s.

Friday will see a new risk of showers as weak disturbance passes overhead. Good news though as any daytime showers should be long gone in time for evening concerts, festivals and fairs. Highs in the 80s will have a sticky feel attached to the resident haze layer.

By the weekend the air will heat to 90 again with plenty of hazy sunshine. If all goes well, we would avoid rain until Sunday night-Monday.

