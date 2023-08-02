Two facing charges after truck stolen at gunpoint

Christopher Waters, Kionna Slone
Christopher Waters, Kionna Slone(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police arrested two people after finding a truck that had been stolen at gunpoint.

A man told police someone came to his home in Huntington pointing a gun at him and said, “I’m taking your truck.”

Officers were called to Sheetz on 6th Avenue late Monday night after a truck matching the description of the stolen truck was seen.

Police talked to the man with the truck who officers said gave a fake name before telling them he had borrowed the truck.

Officers arrested Christopher Waters, 28, of Huntington. He is charged with first degree robbery.

During the incident police arrested a woman who was in the truck on being a fugitive from justice.

Kionna Slone, 23, of Huntington, is charged with being a fugitive from justice and delivery of a controlled substances. Police said Slone had a warrant out of Scioto County, Ohio for a four count felony indictment for possessing or selling drugs.

Waters and Slone are in the Western Regional Jail.

