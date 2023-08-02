Universities help former Alderson Broaddus students with transition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When faculty, staff and students at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi left for summer break, they thought they would be coming back to work and to learn.

University of Charleston Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management Beth Wolfe, said it is a difficult time for all and students are under pressure to change directions.

“This is something that does not happen very often and I think everyone was holding out hope that there would be a path forward,” said Wolfe.

When the HEPC revoked the university’s ability to give out degrees, every student of over 600 at the university would not be able to come back unless they were graduating in December.

“We know it is hard. We know they are dealing with some grief about the closure of their school,” said Wolfe. “Chancellor Tucker addressed that in her comments yesterday that if a student is on a campus and they shut down in the middle of the semester they have lost every dollar they have invested.”

An open house for AB students will be held at UC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The university is taking applications and waiving the fee for students from AB.

UC said students do not need an official transcript to apply and be accepted, a transcript from their online portal would work.

“We will work with them very closely to make sure we get them registered for classes, get them a housing assignment. All things are available, including academic scholarships,” said Wolfe.

WVSU, WVU and other universities are also taking in students from Alderson Broaddus.

As for faculty and staff at Alderson Broaddus it is unclear what their path forward will be. A spokesperson with the university said they are notifying students, faculty and staff of plans and those plans will be available to the media later this week.

