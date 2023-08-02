‘We absolutely feel forgotten,’ some Wayne County Frontier customers finding new ways to communicate during outage

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If anyone has tried to call Amy Mills’ landline phone since July 6, they would not get an answer. If she tried calling them, she would instead hear a loud, siren-like sound.

Mills said her situation started with an early July outage with Frontier Communications.

“I have no idea what happened on July 6, there was no storm, no inclement weather,” she said. “Now, later in July, when my family and neighbors had lost their service, there was a storm but they should have been fixed by now.”

Mills said her epilepsy prevents her from driving and she also has three school-aged children.

“If I lose my phone service, how am I to get in touch with anybody?”

Just away down the neighborhood from Mills, her neighbor, Jean Perry, another Frontier customer is getting creative while both her phone and internet are out: she uses a walkie-talkie to communicate with family who live near her.

“I can’t use my phone, cell phone or the regular phone, so my daughter just charges the walkie-talkie during the day while she’s at work,” Perry explained. “Then I have it at night in case I have to use it, I have a lot of medical problems, I’ve got COPD, and I’m on a blood thinner, and if I was to happen to fall or hurt myself, I’d bleed to death.

Perry’s daughter and her family had their services fully restored last weekend.

Last week, Perry told WSAZ she was going through the longest Frontier outage since she became a customer. As of Tuesday night, she is on day 15 without service and said she has not heard from Frontier.

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue reached out to Frontier with several questions about Mills’ and Perry’s service, if the outages are connected and when other customers can expect to get their outage back, so far, she hasn’t heard back.

“[I want to see] results, permanent results, not just a temporary fix to a permanent problem.,” Mills said. “We absolutely feel forgotten. We’re a small community and other people will get phone service and stuff restored quickly and we go without for several days, weeks, or in my case a month.”

