Appalachian Film Festival returns to Huntington this month

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Appalachian Film Festival is back in Huntington this month after a decade-long hiatus.

On the schedule of events - an appearance from a Tony award winning actor who was raised in the mountain state.

Rachel Allinder from Foundry Theater stopped by First Look at Four with Michael Cerveris to explain.

You can buy tickets and see the full schedule of events here.

