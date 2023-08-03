Back to School: New safety measures coming to Cabell County Schools

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the biggest questions on the mind of parents when sending their kids back to school: Is my child safe?

Schools around the country have changed protocols following several school shootings.

Cabell County is one school system of many in our region keeping up with new guidelines.

Kim Cooper heads the changes as the assistant superintendent of safety and security.

“We have to stay up to date with a lot of the research data that’s out as to what works and what doesn’t work,” Cooper said.

One of the several new installments coming to Cabell County Schools are called man traps. These are designed to keep anyone without credentials from getting in without being vetted first.

“They’ll be outside of the building, they’ll get buzzed in, and they’ll be in this where one of our staff members will vet them and either allow them or deny them entry into the building,” Cooper said.

If a threat somehow does make it in, night locks are in place. Teachers can use this method on top of physical locks, so an intruder couldn’t get in by breaking the window.

“This is an added layer to keep our kids safe,” Cooper said.

Communication is key in a crisis situation. New radio systems are designed to help with threats of intruders, and natural disasters if phone lines come down.

“We can speak from the board office, to Salt Rock Elementary,” Cooper said. “We can go through 911 if we have to, they can dispatch us and patch us through any of the law enforcement. All the fire stations throughout the county.”

They can even dispatch to other school systems and organizations statewide. It takes teamwork with everyone keeping the same goal of safety.

“We have the best homeland security group in the state of West Virginia,” Cooper said. “We will sit down once a month, and if someone asks a question there’s an entire group of people that can help.”

Teachers and administrators take ownership of all students in their care.

“Whether you’re a principal, a teacher, a cook, whatever,” Cooper said. “Those kids, when you see them day after day, they do become as if they’re yours.”

Another new tool, new camera systems in Cabell schools to help with surveillance.

Schools in Kentucky and Ohio have also received funding to make sure their schools are also up to standard.

