Death investigation underway in Vinton County

(South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WSAZ) - A Vinton County man’s death is under investigation and an arrest has been made in connection to the case.

Travis Dakota Williams, 28, of Thurman, Ohio, died July 27 in McArthur, according to investigators.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and is continuing to conduct witness interviews and has executed several search warrants.

As part of the investigation, Chief Deputy Aaron Ervin said James Coleman was arrested August 2. Coleman is charged with felonious assault in relation to Williams’ death.

Chief Deputy Ervin said Williams was assaulted prior to his death, but at this point the official cause of death is still under investigation.

An official autopsy report has not been completed.

Coleman is in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

