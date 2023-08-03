Fans, Marshall basketball team cheer on Herd That at watch party

A crowd packed the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe to root on Herd That in the semifinal game of TBT.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Herd That, the Marshall University alumni basketball team, fell short in Wednesday night’s semifinal game of The Basketball Tournament in Philadelphia.

They were defeated by Team Heartfire 73-68.

Wednesday night, fans crowded into the Marshall Hall of Fame Café in Huntington to cheer on the squad, which included former Herd stars.

“This is wonderful,” Marshall fan Nancy Lawson said prior to tipoff. “I have a Marshall calendar, and I count down all summer long until the first home game, which I think is women’s soccer, so this is great. I’m really enjoying this.”

Current members of the Marshall basketball team also attended the watch party, rooting on former teammates and predecessors.

“It’s really fun,” Marshall player Kamdyn Curfman said. “They carry the brand of basketball to the TBT, and TBT gets a lot of recognition, so it’s really fun to watch them get up and down.”

