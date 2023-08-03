Feeling budget crunch, school district aims to cut costs for new school

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Plans to build a new school in Lincoln County have hit a bit of a roadblock, with the problem being the estimate to build a school came more than $10 million over their budget.

In July 2021, we first reported on the closure of Duval PK-8 due to structural issues.

Roughly two years later, the school remains closed -- much to the disappointment of parents like Sarah Adkins.

“It’s a little frustrating, to say the least,” she said.

Adkins said three of her kids would attend Duval PK-8 if it was open.

Instead, they’ll be going to school at the central office in Hamlin.

“Before, they’d get home, you know, 10 minutes after school ended,” she said. “And now they don’t get home until ... at least an hour and 15 minutes. It takes a lot of the time that they could have with us.”

According to the School Building Authority, the Lincoln County School District was given $24 million to build a new Duval PK-8 school.

Lincoln County Superintendent Frank Barnett said the estimate to construct the school came in much higher.

“I want to say $14.5 million over budget,” Barnett said. “And, of course, we had no way of knowing that until the bid opening.”

Barnett said proper classroom space, cafeteria space, gym space, and a playground all need to be part of the school.

He said they’re looking at the aesthetics of the building and the size of certain rooms to shrink so they can cut costs.

“Funding is tight so we have to take a look at needs as opposed to wants,” he said. “It makes it difficult, but we just have to do what we have to do to get bricks moving.”

Barnett said the earliest the new school could be finished is in two and a half years.

Barnett said the funding for Duval PK-8 is not connected to the high school’s athletic facility.

