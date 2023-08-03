First Warning Forecast | Isolated storm threat Friday, bigger storm threat Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While mostly of us will look to be rain-free on Friday, some isolated storms over the far northeastern corner of the WSAZ viewing area will be possible heading into the day on Friday. These will be isolated in nature, however, so it’s not looking like a complete washout for the evening. In fact, Live on the Levee in Charleston is looking good to go headed into the evening.

Saturday is also looking dry, with temperatures continuing to be on the upswing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Eventually, though, the dry weather will come to an end. Storm chances will return for the evening hours on Sunday, mainly in an isolated nature. Most of us are dry on Sunday. Overnight Sunday night into Monday morning, though, widespread storms will likely impact the overall area. A few of those storms could be on the stronger side, so it’ll definitely be a good idea to have that app on hand to keep you warned in the case of severe weather.

Storm chances will linger throughout the day on Monday, before winding town on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front. While high pressure will try to move in, energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will push in Tuesday, which should allow for potential development of some shower activity on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance of showers should begin to push its way into the overall area on Thursday, associated with an area of low pressure and a cold front.

