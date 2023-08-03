Grant helps local educational programs

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Playmates Child Development Center was selected, among others, to receive the 2024 Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant award.

According to a news release from the Department of Education, “funds are renewable for up to five years, contingent upon continued U.S. Department of Education (USDE) support, and grantees implementing and sustaining programs that meet federal and state requirements.”

Jeanette Barker, executive director of Playmates Preschool Child Development Centers, said this funding is really helpful.

“We’re so excited for all the things we are going to be able to do with students, families and teachers in the after-school programs,” Barker said.

Tish Riddell, a mentor and Parent Engagement Coordinator and Teen Center Director, directly benefits from this grant.

It helps “provide outside help, as well as teachers for the programs, so it helps pay my salary. It would help pay for people to come in and teach us to do these programs,” Riddell said.

Part of this funding also goes to the after school teen and culinary program.

“Things happen when their board and they have nothing to do and so we want to provide that area, that safe place, they can go to play basketball, and do games, and homework ... another great program is our culinary program. It’s one of our special projects during the summer and it’s for our older kids; our nine and twelve-year old’s and we teach them how to actually cook,” Riddell said.

Another program receiving funding that Riddell helps out with is the Vex Robotics program.

“We’re there to help facilitate them when they have that issue they can’t get past. Their stuck ‘we don’t know what to do,’ and they come to us. We don’t give them the ideas, so we don’t tell them ‘this is what we do to fix that,’ we give them the prompt and ‘what do you should do,’ so they go and try that. It helps to give them life skills and learn from their mistakes,” Riddell said.

Jackson Kent and Peyton Sullivan, both 12 years old, are part of this program.

“Me and Jackson have been like really good friends our entire lives, so whenever they started the program -- we both just came to be on the same team.”

Both compete on their school teams when school is in session.

Playmates said they are really focusing on math and literacy and there is also tutoring and other activities such as physical education available.

The Playmates’ programs funded by the grant are of no cost to the kids.

Applications are ongoing and available on their website.

