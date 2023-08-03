Heating up into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Interesting twist to the end of Thursday as a late day surge in sunshine broke thru in many areas propelling temperatures into the 80s. The daytime persistent cloud cover kept areas in the Kanawha Valley and Coalfields in the damp and cool 70s for highs. Meanwhile areas that broke out to strong sunshine saw the a very pleasant end to the day. That paved the way for a nice evening on the county fair, concert and festival circuit.

Tonight will see a slowly clearing sky combine with a light wind to produce patchy dense fog pre-dawn. Lows will fall back into the mid 60s. The fog is most likely to occur where it rained on Thursday. That would render the slowest travel along Rts 119, 10, 152, 52 in WV (to name a few) and Ky route 23, the Country Music Highway.

Friday will turn bright and sunshine after a gloomy start. Temperatures will respond by jumping into the mid to upper 80s by day’s end with some downtown locations hitting 90.

Saturday and Sunday will sport plenty of hot sunshine with highs eyeing 90 degrees. If all goes just right, the risk of rain with thunder would hold off until Sunday night and Monday when thunderstorms with downpours will draw close by.

