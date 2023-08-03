Heating up into weekend

Eyeing 90 again!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Interesting twist to the end of Thursday as a late day surge in sunshine broke thru in many areas propelling temperatures into the 80s. The daytime persistent cloud cover kept areas in the Kanawha Valley and Coalfields in the damp and cool 70s for highs. Meanwhile areas that broke out to strong sunshine saw the a very pleasant end to the day. That paved the way for a nice evening on the county fair, concert and festival circuit.

Tonight will see a slowly clearing sky combine with a light wind to produce patchy dense fog pre-dawn. Lows will fall back into the mid 60s. The fog is most likely to occur where it rained on Thursday. That would render the slowest travel along Rts 119, 10, 152, 52 in WV (to name a few) and Ky route 23, the Country Music Highway.

Friday will turn bright and sunshine after a gloomy start. Temperatures will respond by jumping into the mid to upper 80s by day’s end with some downtown locations hitting 90.

Saturday and Sunday will sport plenty of hot sunshine with highs eyeing 90 degrees. If all goes just right, the risk of rain with thunder would hold off until Sunday night and Monday when thunderstorms with downpours will draw close by.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after early morning crash on I-64
Man dies in crash on I-64
Shots fired at apartment complex hitting parked cars
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Man taken to hospital after hit by train
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Rainy weather on Thursday, hot for the weekend
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (8-3-23)
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (8-3-23)
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Scattered Showers Return