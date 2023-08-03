Herd That falls 73-68 in TBT semifinal

PHILADELPHIA (WSAZ) - The magical run in the TBT has come to an end for Herd That. The team was knocked out of the tournament after a 73-68 loss to Heartfire.

JP Tokoto led the way for Herd That with 27 points. After the game, he said there were a few possessions the team wished it could get back.

“That’s how it goes. You’ve got to live with the outcome and we fought hard,” Tokoto said.

Jon Elmore said he was disappointed in the outcome but also proud of the team’s journey through the tournament.

“I think we just kind of hit a wall, you know? In these tournaments, it’s not about what you’ve done in previous games, it’s a matter of what happens in the moment. I feel like we just kind of have a little let down. That hurts, man. It is a sad way to go out but, man, it was a heck of a journey,” Elmore said.

