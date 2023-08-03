Ironton ready to kickoff 2023 campaign

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers hosted media day at Tanks Memorial Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Players wore their all white, road uniforms for a team photo along with individual photos.

Senior lineman Noah Patterson has emerged as a leader on both sides of the ball and he says the team has goals of getting back to Canton to win a state title.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of chemistry. I feel like we’re coming back bigger and better than ever,” said Patterson.

In 2022, the Fighting Tigers finished as the Division V state runner-up with a 15-1 record. With a full slate of OVC opponents on the 2023 schedule, the Fighting Tigers also play Wheelersburg, Jackson and Cabell Midland.

“All summer we’ve been doing a lot of film room and a lot of reps with them. We knew we were going to replace a lot of skills so we got in multiple 7-on-7s this year,” said Coach Trevon Pendleton. “But right now, all focus is on Wheelersburg and we can’t wait for August 18th.”

