Man dies after hit by train

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man injured after being hit by a train on Wednesday, August 2, has passed away, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

The pedestrian that was hit has been identified by officials as Dakota Elliot, 29, of Charleston.

After being hit by the train traveling east, Elliot was transported to the hospital where officers say he later died from injuries sustained during the incident.

The police department says Elliot was walking along the train tracks when he was hit.

