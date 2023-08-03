Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men from Michigan were arrested during a traffic stop, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit stopped a car traveling on US Route 52 during a drug investigation.

Approximately 24 grams of fentanyl was found stitched inside the passengers clothing and several thousand dollars were also seize by deputies.

Davjuan Moran is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute centanyl.

Quentin ‘Q’ White is charged with aiding and abetting and conspiracy to distribute Ffentanyl. Quentin was also on probation in Ohio.

