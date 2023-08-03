WSAZ Investigates | Gaping holes, cracks in the road concern residents

Residents in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County say parts of Trace Creek Road are crumbling before their eyes.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in disrepair and a bridge with cracks, holes, pieces missing and portions crumbling -- WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty saw it all firsthand Thursday.

Jan Hite King reached out to WSAZ about road conditions in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County where she lives. She explained that she had received no response from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

“The roads to Barboursville are great, and then once you get past, the roads are completely forgotten,” King said.

She pointed to the cracking, sunken parts of Trace Creek Road where she said school buses, trucks and residents use to get to Milton.

But she also reached out about McComas Road, a main road through Salt Rock with gaping cracks.

“McComas Road, the other bad road where tires are popped, it is a main thoroughfare from Lincoln County to Barboursville,” King said.

Drivers stopped by, telling stories of burst tires while King used a tape measure to show just how deep these cracks run.

“When they put the asphalt in it, it made it heavier and the cracks were way worse,” King said. “I have reached out at least four times, and I kind of got tired of it because I never got a response back. My neighbor who got a popped tire called four to five times and we have not even gotten a road sign.”

WSAZ reached out to the DOH and asked when the road will be repaired and if there is a long-term solution.

WSAZ received a response that said, in part:

Afterward, King also pointed out a bridge along McComas Road that is cause for much more concern.

King pointed out a hole in the middle of the bridge where rusted rebar and concrete washed away, and the creek can be seen through the bridge.

“Car goes through that, that is it,” King said.

King showed another hole where the creek can be seen through the bridge and the middle section where it is crumbling away.

Underneath the bridge, concrete is cracked and rusty rebar shows through.

WSAZ reached back out to the DOH with urgent questions about the bridge. Questions like:

- When was the bridge last inspected?

- Did it meet inspection requirements?

A spokesperson said she was working to get answers to those questions.

WSAZ found on the DOH’s project map website construction and completion for the bridge was suppose to be in May 2020. No construction has begun on the bridge near Lower Trace Fork Road.

In the meantime, neighbors like King just want a safer commute.

“We are tired of getting an inspection sticker on our vehicles when we can’t even keep our vehicles on the road because the roads are so terrible,” King said.

WSAZ will be continuing to ask questions about the bridge and road repairs. Keep checking our app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after early morning crash on I-64
Man dies in crash on I-64
Shots fired at apartment complex hitting parked cars
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Man taken to hospital after hit by train
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Ironton ready to kickoff 2023 campaign
Ironton ready to kickoff 2023 campaign
Yeager installs new TSA security scanners
Yeager installs new TSA security scanners
WSAZ Investigates | Road, bridge concerns in Cabell County
WSAZ Investigates | Road, bridge concerns in Cabell County
Festive weather for summer fairs and concerts
First Warning Forecast