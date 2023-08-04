Back to School | Transition from middle school to high school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Stepping into high school for the first time can be daunting.

It’s a new building with new faces, which can bring uncertainty. St. Mary’s licensed counselor Amie Stamper says it’s common for patients to bring up these concerns this time of year.

“I think it’s definitely common,” Stamper said. “Anything with change, people get nervous, even adults.”

The transition from middle to high school is unique because of the mental and physical changes that happens in teens during that time.

“It is a hard time. Your hormones are changing, you have a lot of changes,” Stamper said. “I think it’s harder on kids now. When I was a kid, I didn’t have social media. I didn’t have the pressure that if I mess up it’s on the internet forever.”

To calm some nerves heading to high school, you can try taking your teen to the school beforehand. Point out where their classes are and how long it takes to get to each one.

“They just want to know it’s going to be OK,” Stamper said. “Most likely it will be, it’s just in their heads they don’t think it will be. Having that reassurance and showing them and the next day saying, ‘Remember we went and looked, you go in that door.’ Giving that reassurance without having to do that behavior every day.”

In the case that things may not go as planned at school, Stamper says it’s important to keep open communication at home. That way teens know they can open up about the good and the bad.

“Make sure you have a safe space where your children can talk to you,” Stamper said. “Letting them know they can talk to you without being punished, without being mocked so they can come to you and say ‘I am nervous. I am worried about this or I am worried about that.”

Stamper says you can’t control what happens at school, but you can create a safe environment for your teen to come home to.

Stamper recommends building self-esteem at home. Encourage confidence in teenagers by building them up. Focusing on non appearance-based compliments can help lead by example.

