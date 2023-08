Back-to-School start dates

It’s hard to believe, but students are headed back to the classroom.

Below are start dates in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

West Virginia

Cabell County Schools – August 16

St. Joseph Catholic High School – August 14

Kanawha County Schools – August 18

Logan County Schools – August 17

Lincoln County Schools – August 18

Mason County Schools – August 21

Putnam County Schools – August 24

Wayne County Schools – August 24

Mingo County Schools – August 28

Kentucky

Floyd County Schools – August 9

Johnson County Schools – August 9

Lawrence County Schools – August 9

Martin County Schools – August 9

Pike County Schools – August 9

Fairview Independent School District – August 10

Carter County Schools – August 15

Ashland Independent Schools – August 16

Russell Independent Schools - August 16

Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools – August 17

Paintsville Independent Schools – August 28

Boyd County Schools – August 30

Greenup County Schools – August 30

Ohio

Chesapeake School District – August 16

Ironton City Schools – August 16

South Point Local School District – August 16

Fairland Local Schools District – August 17

Dawn-Bryant Local Schools – August 18

Rock Hill Local School District – August 21

Gallipolis City Schools – August 21

Athens City School District – August 23

Gallia County Local Schools – August 23

Minford Local Schools – August 24

Portsmouth City Schools - August 30

Universities/ Colleges

ACTC - August 14

Big Sandy Technical College - August 14

Morehead State University - August 14

West Virginia State University - August 14

West Virginia University - August 16

Marshall University - August 21

University of Kentucky - August 21

Ohio State University - August 22

Ohio University - August 28

Pikeville College - August 28

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College - August 21

