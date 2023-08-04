College application season begins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the back-to-school months approach, college applications are opening up for high school seniors.

“This is the beginning of a process that takes quite a while, and we are here and ready to help prospective students and their families,” said Jerry Ross, vice president of Enrollment Management at Marshall University.

Marshall University is just one university helping students along the way with the application process. Ross said it’s a challenging time for families and their goal is to make it easier.

“This is a confusing time and what we always recommend is to ask questions,” Ross said. “If you are stumbling on something, you’re not sure on what to do, how to fill it out just ask. We are going to walk though this with you so that you are able to fill out appropriately, so we can get a decision to you and you can start making that final college decision.”

This year, college applications are similar to years previously, but the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA. Instead of opening their applications in October, students will now have to wait until the December or January to fill those out. According to Ross, this process is called FAFSA simplification.

“It’s designed to make the process easier for everyone involved, but with any major change like this, it’s going to be a change in process and it’s going to be delayed unfortunately,” Ross said. “Everyone across higher education is in this same space.”

At Marshall, students can apply a variety of different ways, through their fast track application, the common application, or even a paper application, because Ross says they want an application for everyone.

“We try to meet people where they are and that’s getting them an application that helps them,” Ross said. “So we are just early in this cycle, this process takes a year.”

