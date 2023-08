HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Facing Hunger Foodbank has been helping hungry families in our area for almost four decades now.

They’re celebrating their 40th anniversary with a party next month.

The C.E.O. of Facing Hunger Foodbank, Cyndi Kirkhart, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about it.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.