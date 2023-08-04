First Warning Forecast | Severe weather alert for Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A strong area of low pressure continues to impact much of the area, with a cold front allowing storms to initiate over the area. Until this cold front slides through the overall area, storms will be a threat for much of the remainder of the afternoon. A rare Moderate (level 4/5) risk of storms has been put in place by the storm prediction center, meaning coverage of severe storms will be a bit more present as opposed to being scattered throughout the area.

Damaging winds, while they are expected to be the main threat, will not be the only threat today. Large hail, and even a potential tornado can’t be ruled out with any of these storms for the remainder of the day. The WSAZ Weather App will really come in hand for much of the afternoon as these storms roll on through.

Things will really look to calm down on Tuesday, although we are expecting a few isolated showers. In fact, these isolated showers are expected to remain true for the remainder of the week. The best chance of seeing rain will look to be on Thursday, as another system looks to move its way on through. Have multiple ways to receive warnings throughout the day today.

