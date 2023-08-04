Former K-9 handler indicted following K-9 officer’s disappearance

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Chapmanville K-9 handler has been indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care.

The indictment states that Marcus Dudley falsely reported an emergency incident to the South Charleston Police Department on separate occasions, claiming his K-9 officer, Chase, had escaped. The indictment also states Dudley mistreated the K-9 officer.

Dudley is accused of falsely reporting Chase’s disappearance from his home along 2nd Avenue in South Charleston and falsely reporting Chase’s escape from an unidentified park at or near Charleston, West Virginia.

The indictment also states, from or about March 1, 2023, to on or about April 11, Dudley ‘did unlawfully, intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly mistreat an animal in a cruel manner.’

Dudley reported Chase missing first on April 11, 2023.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home within the city limits to help locate a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 officer named Chase.

On April 12, the Chapmanville Police Department requested an investigation into the possible theft of the dog.

After recovering and reviewing hours of surveillance video to find information that could help locate Chase, the South Charleston Police Department determined that Chase did not escape from his yard.

The department also determined that Chase had not stolen from his yard and that the entrusted police officer’s statements about the dog’s disappearance were inconsistent.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.

Officials say the plan is to extradite Dudley because he is no longer living in West Virginia.

An arraignment has been scheduled for next week.

Further information has not been released.

