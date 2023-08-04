Former K-9 handler indicted following K-9 officer’s disappearance

According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home within the city limits to help locate a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 officer named Chase.(South Charleston Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Chapmanville K-9 handler has been indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care.

Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired

The indictment states that Marcus Dudley falsely reported an emergency incident to the South Charleston Police Department on separate occasions, claiming his K-9 officer, Chase, had escaped. The indictment also states Dudley mistreated the K-9 officer.

Dudley is accused of falsely reporting Chase’s disappearance from his home along 2nd Avenue in South Charleston and falsely reporting Chase’s escape from an unidentified park at or near Charleston, West Virginia.

The indictment also states, from or about March 1, 2023, to on or about April 11, Dudley ‘did unlawfully, intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly mistreat an animal in a cruel manner.’

Dudley reported Chase missing first on April 11, 2023.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home within the city limits to help locate a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 officer named Chase.

On April 12, the Chapmanville Police Department requested an investigation into the possible theft of the dog.

After recovering and reviewing hours of surveillance video to find information that could help locate Chase, the South Charleston Police Department determined that Chase did not escape from his yard.

The department also determined that Chase had not stolen from his yard and that the entrusted police officer’s statements about the dog’s disappearance were inconsistent.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.

Officials say the plan is to extradite Dudley because he is no longer living in West Virginia.

An arraignment has been scheduled for next week.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after early morning crash on I-64
Man killed in I-64 crash identified
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Death investigation underway in Vinton County
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Man dies after hit by train
Approximately 24 grams of fentanyl was found stitched inside the passengers' clothing, the...
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

10th annual Rails & Ales Festival in Huntington
10th annual Rails & Ales Festival in Huntington
Facing Hunger Foodbank to celebrate their 40th anniversary with an 80s extravaganza
Facing Hunger Foodbank to celebrate their 40th anniversary with an 80s extravaganza
Back to School Bash in Huntington
Back to School Bash in Huntington
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m.
Tim McGraw brings tour to West Virginia