Gallia Junior Fair Swine Show

The essence of the county fair
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gallipolis, Ohio (WSAZ) -The county fair represents a special piece of Americana. Its place in history dates back to the 1800s when farmers were the backbone of our society.

Fast forward to the 2000s and the fair has come a long way. There are midway carnival rides and games of chance. Grandstand sports like demolition derby and motocross pack patrons in all summer long. Up and coming musical artists bring country, rock and roll and Christian tunes to the main stage.

But the backbone of the county fair is still the animal shows where kids in 4H and FFA bring their summer projects to the show arena.

Tony Cavalier takes us to the Gallia County Junior Fair for this week’s spotlight off the midway.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after early morning crash on I-64
Man dies in crash on I-64
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Death investigation underway in Vinton County
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Man dies after hit by train
Approximately 24 grams of fentanyl was found stitched inside the passengers' clothing, the...
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

Sgt. Carl O'Neal retires with his K-9 'Loossee'
Sgt. Carl O'Neal retires with his K-9 'Loossee'
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
Big doings "off" the midway
First Warning Forecast
People in one neighborhood are hoping they don't wake up to more damage.
Rash of car break-ins being investigated in Huntington