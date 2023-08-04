Local organization putting grant money to use

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley is one of many recipients receiving a grant award as part of the READY Nonprofits.

They provide free services to those 60 and up in Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Some of these services are transportation -- even just offering a friendship over the phone.

Jennifer Waggener, executive director of Faith in Action, said this money can help a lot.

“This arc funding was one we just couldn’t pass up, even though they do not usually accept public or federal funding because we were formed- we were actually started to fill in the gaps from programs, strict eligibility requirements because of the funding requirements they use,” Waggener said.

She attended some of the READY Nonprofits training sessions where she was encouraged to create a project to be funded.

“And we knew immediately what we were going to do,” Waggener said.

She said having a full-time staff of only two people can make things difficult when they have to use three or four different tools for scheduling volunteers and using this to run different parts of the organization.

Faith in Action said their plan is to streamline their programs into one using a company called Ride Scheduler.

“It’s going to make a huge difference. It’s going to be an easier way for volunteers to engage, because everything we are doing will show up on there and they can sign up as they wish,” Waggener said.

Belinda Friend and Lois Hoffman both use the transportation services offered by Faith in Action.

“They are just wonderful people, just marvelous. We’ve had wives, doctors wives, lawyers wives. It’s amazing,” Friend said.

“They’re blessing you, and I’m sure they get a blessing out of us because it’s great to have someone to talk to. I know they provide that service though, I’m a talker.”

There will be an all day volunteer fair Aug. 21 if you’re interested in getting involved.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.