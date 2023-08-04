Radio system provides added safety measure for Cabell County School District

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we get ready to send our children back to school, safety is at the forefront of many minds.

A key factor in any crisis situation is making sure there is solid communication to reach fellow staff members and first responders.

Cabell County Schools has a system in place to reach this goal.

If a crisis were to happen -- Kim Cooper, who is the Assistant Superintendent for Safety and Security at Cabell County Schools -- says communication is key.

That’s where a radio system comes into play. It allows staff at every school within the county to have a direct line of contact with 911 and first responders, as well as staff at every school building across the county.

“Seconds count to be able to get the right emergency organization into your building as quickly as possible, whether it be law enforcement, EMS or fire,” Cooper said.

