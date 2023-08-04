Rash of car break-ins being investigated in Huntington

People in one neighborhood are hoping they don't wake up to more damage.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors on the Southside of Huntington are worried about what further damage they may be waking up to.

During the past few days, residents in the 200 block of 11th Avenue have been starting their days discovering someone has been smashing car windows.

“My neighbor next door had their catalytic converter taken out of their car,” Nancy Thompson said.

One neighbor says at least five such crimes have occurred this week.

“To know it’s so many so quickly is what worries me,” Rachel Kemper, who lives next to one of the victims, said. “It bothers me. We’ve only lived here a year, and we’ve never felt unsafe, and I wouldn’t say we feel unsafe now, but it’s alarming to know that’s happening.”

“We’ve never had to lock our doors before, but we lock them now,” Thompson said. “This has made us anxious, because there are people out there that are out to vandalize other people’s property. It does worry us, so we try to be vigilant.”

Huntington Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after early morning crash on I-64
Man dies in crash on I-64
Shots fired at apartment complex hitting parked cars
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Man taken to hospital after hit by train
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
People in one neighborhood are hoping they don't wake up to more damage.
Rash of car break-ins in Huntington
Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms
Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms
Grant helps local educational programs
Grant helps local educational programs