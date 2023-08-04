Shoppers visit Huntington Mall during Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

Shoppers visit Huntington Mall during Sales Tax Holiday Weekend
Shoppers visit Huntington Mall during Sales Tax Holiday Weekend(KWCH)
By Alex Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When the gates opened inside the Huntington Mall, a weekend of saving began.

The West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday started, Friday -- offering sales tax exemptions on items like clothing, and technology -- among others.

With shoppers taking advantage of the deals, business owners say this weekend will help out the stores inside the Huntington Mall.

“There are still a lot of people that like to see and touch the product, so you know it’s nice for the tax holiday to happen, so you will see a lot of people take advantage of in stores and compared to buying stuff online,” JCPenney General Manager Brian Reed said.

Business owners also say it is good for the community, to come together and support the Huntington Mall and interact with each other.

The state of Ohio is also hosting a Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.

For a full list of sales tax exempt items, click here

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after early morning crash on I-64
Man killed in I-64 crash identified
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Death investigation underway in Vinton County
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Man dies after hit by train
Approximately 24 grams of fentanyl was found stitched inside the passengers' clothing, the...
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

National Health Center Week with Valley Health Systems
National Health Center Week with Valley Health Systems
Back to School | Transition from middle school to high school
Back to School | Transition from middle school to high school
Back to School | Transition from middle school to high school
Back to School | Transition from middle school to high school
Road Closed
Temporary road closures to begin on US 60