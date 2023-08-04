Shoppers visit Huntington Mall during Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When the gates opened inside the Huntington Mall, a weekend of saving began.

The West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday started, Friday -- offering sales tax exemptions on items like clothing, and technology -- among others.

With shoppers taking advantage of the deals, business owners say this weekend will help out the stores inside the Huntington Mall.

“There are still a lot of people that like to see and touch the product, so you know it’s nice for the tax holiday to happen, so you will see a lot of people take advantage of in stores and compared to buying stuff online,” JCPenney General Manager Brian Reed said.

Business owners also say it is good for the community, to come together and support the Huntington Mall and interact with each other.

The state of Ohio is also hosting a Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.

For a full list of sales tax exempt items, click here

