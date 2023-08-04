Temporary road closures to begin on US 60

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be temporary road closures on US 60 in Huntington on Aug. 6, 2023.

The closure will occur from exit 15 on Interstate 64/29th Street interchange to Russell Creek/West Pea Ridge intersection, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Law enforcement will be performing several rolling roadblocks to allow for the removal of an overhead powerline that crosses over both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information,

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.