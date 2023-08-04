Temporary road closures to begin on US 60

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be temporary road closures on US 60 in Huntington on Aug. 6, 2023.

The closure will occur from exit 15 on Interstate 64/29th Street interchange to Russell Creek/West Pea Ridge intersection, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Law enforcement will be performing several rolling roadblocks to allow for the removal of an overhead powerline that crosses over both eastbound and westbound lanes.

