Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Classrooms across West Virginia are going to look quite a bit different this school year, thanks to the Third Grade Success Act.

Its purpose is to add teacher aides to classrooms.

When facing a room full of first-graders, Tawna Clark, a teacher at Piedmont Elementary, said any extra help is appreciated.

“Being able to utilize the aides in the classroom is amazing,” she said.

Piedmont Elementary is a year-round school, so Clark is one of the first first-grade teachers in the state to have an aide in the classroom.

“If something needs done, we just both jump in and do it,” Clark said. “It’s literally just like having a second teacher in the classroom.”

Kanawha County Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said the Third Grade Success Act is an attempt to help students be successful in both reading and math by the end of third grade.

The plan for this year is for every first-grade classroom to have a teacher’s aide.

“We have 86 first-grade classrooms in Kanawha County,” he said. “We have hired 78 aides thus far.”

Williams said the funding for their aides comes through the state, and it’s not something they would be able to afford without their help.

Williams said those in the school district are excited to have the extra help, but there is a concern when they need to hire just as many aides next year.

“Not only do we need the 86 that we have in first grade, but we’re going to need approximately 86 more for second grade,” Williams said.

The following year, more aides will need to be hired to put aides in third-grade classrooms.

Kanawha County Schools still have some teacher aide positions open for anyone looking to apply.

