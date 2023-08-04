Tim McGraw brings tour to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country star Time McGraw is bringing his tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Standing Room Only Tour will arrive in Charleston on May 18, 2024.

McGraw is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m.

Tim McGraw has sold over 90 million records worldwide, achieved 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 No. 1 albums, won numerous awards, including 3 Grammy Awards, and holds the record for being the most played country artist at radio since his debut in 1992.

